Woods’ 29 lead Robert Morris past Oakland 79-71

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Kam Woods had 29 points in Robert Morris’ 79-71 win over Oakland on Saturday night.

Woods shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Colonials (10-6, 2-3 Horizon League). Josh Omojafo scored 15 points, going 3 of 9 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Alvaro Folgueiras had 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Tuburu Niavalurua finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (5-11, 2-3). Allen David Mukeba Jr. added 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Oakland. Malcolm Christie finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Robert Morris’ next game is Wednesday against Cleveland State at home. Oakland visits Wright State on Thursday.

