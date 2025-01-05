Williams scores 18, Texas A&M chases down No. 25 Mississippi women in 60-58 come-from-behind win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Sole Williams scored 18 points, including four key points late in the fourth quarter, and…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Sole Williams scored 18 points, including four key points late in the fourth quarter, and Texas A&M rallied to defeat No. 25 Mississippi 60-58 on Sunday.

There was one tie at 2-2. Otherwise, Mississippi led all the way until Texas A&M’s 12-0 run in the fourth quarter tied it at 52 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining, the tying bucket coming on a 3-pointer by Janae Kent.

The Aggies finally took the lead for the first time at 57-55 when Williams nailed a 3-pointer with 2:50 remaining and Aicha Coulibaly made it a four-point game when she hit a jumper with 52 seconds to go.

The Rebels’ Kirsten Deans was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three at the line to get within 59-58 with 43 seconds left.

The Aggies worked the clock down to 16 seconds and Kent missed a 3-pointer. Kennedy Todd-Williams rebounded for Ole Miss but Jada Malone came up with a steal for the Aggies. Williams was fouled and made one free throw for the 60-58 lead with six seconds left and Tameiya Sadler was unable to finish in the lane as time ran out on the Rebels.

Jada Malone had 14 points for Texas A&M (8-6, 1-1 SEC).

Madison Scott scored 14, Starr Jacobs 11 and Sira Thienou 10 for Ole Miss (10-4, 1-1).

Ole Miss, which saw its five-game winning streak come to an end, hosts Vanderbilt on Thursday. Texas A&M travels to No. 2 South Carolina, also on Thursday.

