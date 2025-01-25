Whitlock scores 21 off the bench, Lehigh downs Lafayette 86-47

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored 21 points off of the bench to lead Lehigh over Lafayette 86-47 on…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored 21 points off of the bench to lead Lehigh over Lafayette 86-47 on Saturday night.

Whitlock went 8 of 16 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Mountain Hawks (7-12, 2-6 Patriot League). Edouard Benoit shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Tyler Whitney-Sidney shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds. The Mountain Hawks broke a six-game losing streak.

Justin Vander Baan finished with 11 points and two blocks for the Leopards (8-13, 3-5). Caleb Williams added seven points for Lafayette. Mark Butler also had six points, six rebounds and four steals.

Lehigh took the lead just over two minutes into the game and never looked back. Whitlock led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 43-21 at the break. Lehigh pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a 28-point lead to 39 points. They outscored Lafayette by 17 points in the final half, as Benoit led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

