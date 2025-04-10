Arizona extends Tommy Lloyd’s contract 5 years through 2029-30 season

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has extended men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd’s contract five years through the 2029-30 season. The…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has extended men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd’s contract five years through the 2029-30 season.

The Arizona Board of Regents approved Lloyd’s new deal at its meeting on Thursday.

Lloyd agreed to a five-year extension in February 2024 with a base salary of $4.15 million and the new deal will bumps his pay to $4.4 million each of the first two years, with $700,000 in addition duties. His salary will increase $250,000 annually starting after the second year of the contract.

Lloyd also will receive a $2 million retention bonus if he remains with the program and is in good standing as of April 1, 2028.

A longtime assistant under Gonzaga’s Mark Few before he arrived in Tucson, Lloyd has led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament in each of his four seasons, including four trips to the Sweet 16. Arizona reached the Sweet 16 in its first season in the Big 12 in 2024-25 before losing to Duke.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.