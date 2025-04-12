Live Radio
Home » Cherry Blossoms » 'It brings out joy':…

‘It brings out joy’: tourists and locals react to the National Cherry Blossom Festival parade

Jimmy Alexander | jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

April 12, 2025, 8:57 PM

‘It brings out joy’: tourists and locals react to the National Cherry Blossom Festival parade

Thousands from around the region and around the world lined up on Constitution Avenue NW on Saturday for the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.

Marching bands, floats, dance teams, military personnel, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the Washington Nats’ Racing Presidents, and a massive panda and Shrek, all took part in the annual parade that marks the end of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

WTOP spoke to locals who made their first trip to the parade, along with tourists who traveled from as far as Japan to see what makes this event so special.

Lewis and his family made their way from Laurel, Md., to join in on the fun.

“It brings out joy, there’s different nationalities. We’re not even worried about politics. We just come together and enjoy the parade,” said Lewis.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jimmy Alexander

Jimmy Alexander has been a part of the D.C. media scene as a reporter for DC News Now and a long-standing voice on the Jack Diamond Morning Show. Now, Alexander brings those years spent interviewing newsmakers like President Bill Clinton, Paul McCartney and Sean Connery, to the WTOP Newsroom.

jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up