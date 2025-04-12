‘It brings out joy’: tourists and locals react to the National Cherry Blossom Festival parade

Thousands from around the region and around the world lined up on Constitution Avenue NW on Saturday for the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.

Marching bands, floats, dance teams, military personnel, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the Washington Nats’ Racing Presidents, and a massive panda and Shrek, all took part in the annual parade that marks the end of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

WTOP spoke to locals who made their first trip to the parade, along with tourists who traveled from as far as Japan to see what makes this event so special.

Lewis and his family made their way from Laurel, Md., to join in on the fun.

“It brings out joy, there’s different nationalities. We’re not even worried about politics. We just come together and enjoy the parade,” said Lewis.

