Walker scores 30 as Radford defeats Winthrop 87-67

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Zion Walker’s 30 points led Radford over Winthrop 87-67 on Saturday night. Walker shot 9 for…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Zion Walker’s 30 points led Radford over Winthrop 87-67 on Saturday night.

Walker shot 9 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (11-6, 1-1 Big South Conference). Brandon Maclin scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Josiah Harris shot 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

KJ Doucet led the way for the Eagles (11-6, 1-1) with 16 points. Winthrop also got 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Kelton Talford. Kasen Harrison also had 12 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Radford plays Saturday against South Carolina Upstate on the road, and Winthrop visits Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.