Walker scores 28, Felton hits 3 at the buzzer to push East Carolina past Wichita State, 75-72

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — C.J. Walker scored 28 points and RJ Felton hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give East Carolina a 75-72 victory over Wichita State on Saturday night.

Walker shot 10 for 17 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (10-9, 2-4 American Athletic Conference). Joran Riley added 16 points while finishing 7 of 14 from the floor while they also had five steals. Felton had 11 points and shot 3 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Corey Washington led the Shockers (11-7, 1-4) with 19 points, 18 rebounds and four steals. Xavier Bell added 18 points for Wichita State. Justin Hill had 16 points, six assists and two steals.

Riley scored 10 points in the first half for East Carolina, who led 36-33 at halftime. Walker led East Carolina with 19 points in the second half.

