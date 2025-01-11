Utah Tech takes down Tarleton State 58-54

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Beon Riley scored 17 points as Utah Tech beat Tarleton State 58-54 on Saturday night.…

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Beon Riley scored 17 points as Utah Tech beat Tarleton State 58-54 on Saturday night.

Riley also had six rebounds for the Trailblazers (6-11, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Hakim Byrd shot 3 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Samuel Ariyibi had seven points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Texans (7-11, 2-1) were led in scoring by Keitenn Bristow, who finished with 15 points. Tarleton State also got 11 points from Dantwan Grimes. Izzy Miles had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

