Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Utah Tech takes down…

Utah Tech takes down Tarleton State 58-54

The Associated Press

January 11, 2025, 11:30 PM

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Beon Riley scored 17 points as Utah Tech beat Tarleton State 58-54 on Saturday night.

Riley also had six rebounds for the Trailblazers (6-11, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Hakim Byrd shot 3 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Samuel Ariyibi had seven points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Texans (7-11, 2-1) were led in scoring by Keitenn Bristow, who finished with 15 points. Tarleton State also got 11 points from Dantwan Grimes. Izzy Miles had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up