Utah hosts Toppin and Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Utah Utes (8-4, 0-1 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Utah Utes (8-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits Utah after JT Toppin scored 26 points in Texas Tech’s 87-83 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Utes are 8-1 on their home court. Utah is third in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 37.5 rebounds. Keanu Dawes leads the Utes with 5.5 boards.

The Red Raiders play their first true road game after going 9-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Texas Tech scores 86.0 points and has outscored opponents by 20.7 points per game.

Utah averages 84.2 points, 18.9 more per game than the 65.3 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Utah allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Chance McMillian is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.