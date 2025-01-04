UNC Wilmington earns 77-69 win over Campbell

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 17 points in UNC Wilmington’s 77-69 win against Campbell on Saturday night. Newby…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 17 points in UNC Wilmington’s 77-69 win against Campbell on Saturday night.

Newby shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 11 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (11-4, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Khamari McGriff scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Harlan Obioha shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Fighting Camels (6-9, 1-1) were led in scoring by Colby Duggan, who finished with 22 points. Jasin Sinani added 13 points, four assists and two steals for Campbell. Caleb Zurliene finished with 10 points and four assists.

UNC Wilmington led Campbell at the half, 39-31, with McGriff (eight points) its high scorer before the break. Newby’s free throw almost 8 minutes into the second half gave UNC Wilmington the lead for good at 47-46.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

