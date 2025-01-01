UIC visits Drake following Dinnebier’s 32-point outing

UIC Flames (4-6, 1-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (7-5, 1-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (4-6, 1-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (7-5, 1-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays UIC after Katie Dinnebier scored 32 points in Drake’s 76-54 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in home games. Drake leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 37.2 boards. Anna Miller leads the Bulldogs with 9.2 rebounds.

The Flames are 1-0 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks ninth in the MVC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Jaida McCloud averaging 7.0.

Drake averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 5.6 more made shots than the 4.7 per game UIC gives up. UIC averages 72.4 points per game, 3.3 more than the 69.1 Drake allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Flames square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinnebier is scoring 19.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Makiyah Williams is averaging 13.3 points for the Flames.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

