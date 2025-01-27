UAPB faces Grambling, aims to end 6-game skid

Grambling Tigers (5-14, 2-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-16, 0-6 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Grambling Tigers (5-14, 2-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-16, 0-6 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB heads into the matchup against Grambling as losers of six games in a row.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-2 at home. UAPB is 0-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 2-4 against SWAC opponents. Grambling gives up 70.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

UAPB makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Grambling has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Grambling’s 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than UAPB has given up to its opponents (48.7%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions. Doctor Bradley is averaging 22.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, four assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Chilaydrien Newton averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc. Ernest Ross is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.