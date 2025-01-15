UAB wins 92-83 against South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Christian Coleman had 21 points in UAB’s 92-83 victory against South Florida on Wednesday night. Coleman…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Christian Coleman had 21 points in UAB’s 92-83 victory against South Florida on Wednesday night.

Coleman had nine rebounds for the Blazers (11-7, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Tony Toney scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Efrem Johnson shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Bulls (9-8, 2-2) were led in scoring by Jayden Reid, who finished with 26 points and four assists. South Florida also got 13 points from Jamille Reynolds. Jimmie Williams also had 13 points.

NEXT UP

UAB’s next game is Tuesday against UTSA at home. South Florida hosts Tulsa on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.