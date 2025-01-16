Tucker puts up 16 as Longwood takes down High Point 82-80

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elijah Tucker’s 16 points helped Longwood defeat High Point 82-80 on Thursday night. Tucker added five…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elijah Tucker’s 16 points helped Longwood defeat High Point 82-80 on Thursday night.

Tucker added five rebounds for the Lancers (14-6, 3-2 Big South Conference). Colby Garland scored 13 points while going 3 of 10 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds and six assists. Angelo Brizzi shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (15-5, 3-2) were led by Kezza Giffa, who recorded 18 points. Chase Johnston added 12 points and two steals. Simon Hildebrandt also put up 11 points.

Longwood plays Radford on the road on Wednesday. High Point hosts Presbyterian on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

