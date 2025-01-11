Townsend, Simmons score 18 in Yale’s 79-58 win against Brown in Ivy League opener

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend and Casey Simmons both had 18 points in Yale’s 79-58 victory against Brown…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend and Casey Simmons both had 18 points in Yale’s 79-58 victory against Brown in the Ivy League opener on Saturday.

Townsend had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-6, 1-0 Ivy League). Simmons shot 7 of 11 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Samson Aletan shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (8-6, 0-1) were led by Lyndel Erold, who posted 15 points and two steals. Landon Lewis added 14 points and eight rebounds for Brown. Kino Lilly Jr. had 13 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Yale visits Columbia and Brown hosts Harvard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.