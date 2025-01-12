TJ Weeks scores 18 to help Rider fend off Niagara 68-65, ending nine-game losing streak

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — TJ Weeks Jr. had 18 points to help Rider hold off Niagara 68-65 on Sunday, ending…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — TJ Weeks Jr. had 18 points to help Rider hold off Niagara 68-65 on Sunday, ending a nine-game losing streak for the Broncs.

Weeks shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Broncs (5-11, 1-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jay Alvarez shot 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Tank Byard had 12 points off the bench. Byard made two free throws with six seconds left to help end the skid.

Justice Smith led the way for the Purple Eagles (7-9, 2-3) with 17 points and six rebounds. Smith missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left and a chance to tie. Jhaylon Martinez added 13 points and nine rebounds. Olumide Adelodun had 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.