Thomas has 24, San Francisco downs Pacific 89-81

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Malik Thomas had 24 points in San Francisco’s 89-81 victory against Pacific on Thursday. Thomas shot…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Malik Thomas had 24 points in San Francisco’s 89-81 victory against Pacific on Thursday.

Thomas shot 8 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Dons (13-3, 3-0 West Coast Conference). Marcus Williams added 22 points while shooting 5 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had seven assists and three steals. Carlton Linguard shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Tigers (5-12, 0-3) were led in scoring by Elijah Fisher, who finished with 25 points and two steals. Pacific also got 18 points from Lamar Washington. Jefferson Koulibaly finished with 14 points. The Tigers extended their losing streak to eight in a row.

Williams scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead San Francisco to an eight-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.