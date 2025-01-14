Texas Tech beats Kansas State 61-57, holds Wildcats scoreless over final 5-plus minutes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 16 points, Elijah Hawkins added 14 with nine assists for Texas Tech and…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 16 points, Elijah Hawkins added 14 with nine assists for Texas Tech and the Red Raiders held Kansas State scoreless for the final 5-plus minutes in their 61-57 win on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (12-4, 3-2 Big 12), which lost 85-84 in overtime to No. 3 Iowa State last time out, has won three of its last four games.

Brendan Hausen scored 13 points, Coleman Hawkins 12 and David N’Guessan added 11 for Kansas State (7-9, 1-4). Max Jones finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats have lost four games in a row and seven of their last eight.

Coleman Hawkins made a jumper that tied it at 57-all with 5:50 left but Elijah Hawkins answered 22 seconds later and Kansas State went scoreless the rest of the way. The Wildcats went 0 for 8 from the field and committed two turnovers down the stretch. Texas Tech was 0-for-4 shooting with four turnovers before Williams made a layup with 17 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Federiko Federiko converted a three-point play, Elijah Hawkins hit a 3-pointer and Christian Anderson made a layup and-1. Anderson followed with a fast-break layup and Federiko threw down a dunk to cap a 13-0 spurt that gave Texas Tech a 51-44 lead about 7 1/2 minutes into the second half.

Coleman Hawkins scored Kansas State’s next eight points, including 3-pointers 30 seconds apart, before David Castillo made a layup to put the Wildcats back in front at 54-53 with 9:12 remaining.

Texas Tech returns home to face Arizona on Saturday. Kansas State hits the road to face No. 9 Kansas on Saturday before a visit to No. 25 Baylor on Jan. 22.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.