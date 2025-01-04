Terry, McCollum each score 20 points to lead hot-shooting Georgia Tech past Boston College 85-64

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry and Javian McCollum each scored 20 points and Naithan George posted a double-double with 10…

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry and Javian McCollum each scored 20 points and Naithan George posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists as Georgia Tech shot past Boston College, 85-64 on Saturday.

Georgia Tech (8-7, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) hit 7 of 11 from 3-point range and 61% overall in the first half to build a 13-point lead at the break. Although the Yellow Jackets hit just 1 of 6 shots from beyond the arc in the second half, they finished shooting 59% from the field.

Boston College (9-6, 1-3) got off to a strong start. Elijah Strong opened the game with a 3-pointer and Donald Hand Jr. hit a jumper and his layup with 16:37 left put the Eagles up 11-7. Strong’s two free throws seven minutes gave them a 15-14 lead but Georgia Tech went on a 9-2 run to take control and a 10-0 run push the lead to 40-24 with under four minutes left in the half.

Terry hit 2 of 5 from 3-point range and collected four steals to go with three assists to lead the Yellow Jackets. McCollum came off the bench to add four assists and two steals. Baye Ndongo contributed 14 points and Duncan Powell added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Chad Venning scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Boston College, which shot 43% from the floor, including 5 of 15 from 3-point range. Strong finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

Georgia Tech plays at Syracuse on Tuesday. Boston College plays host to the Orange on Saturday.

