Taye Fields’ double-double helps North Alabama secure 92-64 victory over Stetson

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Taye Fields totaled 23 points and 17 rebounds to power North Alabama to a 92-64 victory over Stetson on Saturday.

Fields added three steals for the Lions (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Soucie had 17 points and Daniel Ortiz finished 3 of 10 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Mehki Ellison scored 20 points off the bench to lead the Hatters (4-13, 2-2). Jamie Phillips Jr. and Josh Massey added 11 points apiece with Massey blocking two shots.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

