Stirtz, Drake take down Missouri State 69-62 in OT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 18 points, including six in overtime, and Drake beat Missouri State 69-62 on Saturday night.

Stirtz added four steals for the Bulldogs (18-2, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Mitch Mascari scored 13 points and added five rebounds. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight win.

The Bears (7-14, 0-10) were led by Michael Osei-Bonsu, who recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Vincent Brady II added 14 points and four assists for Missouri State. Dez White finished with eight points. The loss was the Bears’ ninth straight.

Drake entered halftime up 35-25. Mascari paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Drake was outscored by 10 points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied at 55. Stirtz shot 1 of 1 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line on the way to six points in overtime.

