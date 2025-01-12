Stansberry has 17 in Western Carolina’s 85-82 win against Mercer

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cord Stansberry’s 17 points helped Western Carolina defeat Mercer 85-82 on Sunday night. Stansberry shot 5…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cord Stansberry’s 17 points helped Western Carolina defeat Mercer 85-82 on Sunday night.

Stansberry shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Catamounts (5-10, 1-3 Southern Conference). Chevalier Emery scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Brandon Morgan shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

The Bears (9-8, 2-2) were led in scoring by Alex Holt, who finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Mercer also got 18 points and 13 rebounds from Ahmad Robinson. Tyler Johnson had 14 points.

