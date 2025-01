Sports on TV for Jan. 6 – 12

Adv04 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Jan. 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Monday, Jan. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Wichita St.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Rutgers

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TCU at Houston

ESPNU — Grambling St. at Texas Southern

FS1 — Ohio St. at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton

_____

Tuesday, Jan. 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Xavier

7 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Duke

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Florida

ESPNU — Clemson at Louisville

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Georgetown at Marquette

PEACOCK — Nebraska at Iowa

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Wyoming

PEACOCK — Michigan at UCLA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UNLV at Boise St.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Purdue

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at St. John’s

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Washington

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Dallas

TRUTV — L.A. Lakers at Dallas (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Denver

TRUTV — Boston at Denver (DataCast)

_____

Wednesday, Jan. 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Villanova

PEACOCK — DePaul at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Indiana

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

ESPNU — Notre Dame at NC State

8:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Butler at Providence

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Kansas

ESPNU — Rice at North Texas

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at San Diego St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at Maryland

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Cleveland

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Chicago

TRUTV — Colorado at Chicago (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Utah

TRUTV — Florida at Utah (DataCast)

_____

Thursday, Jan. 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga

6 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Ohio St.

FS1 — Purdue at Rutgers

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Elon at William & Mary

8 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Michigan St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at South Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Capital One Orange Bowl: TBD, CFP Semifinal, Miami

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Orlando

_____

Friday, Jan. 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Buffalo

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo

FOX — UCLA at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl: TBD, CFP Semifinal, Arlington, Texas

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Detroit

_____

Saturday, Jan. 11

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

USA — AMA Supercross Series: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Southern Cal at Illinois

ESPN — Notre Dame at Duke

ESPN2 — Louisville at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — Brown at Yale

FOX — Creighton at Butler

2 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa St. at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — BYU at TCU

ESPNU — Temple at Rice

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s

CW — Syracuse at Boston College

4 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Arkansas

FS1 — Xavier at DePaul

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Seton Hall at Providence

5:15 p.m.

CW — Wake Forest at Miami

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Charlotte at Tulsa

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Villanova at St. John’s

8 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Texas A&M

ESPNU — Liberty at Louisiana Tech

FOX — Indiana at Iowa

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Utah St.

10 p.m.

ESPN — UCF at Arizona

ESPNU — UC Irvine at UC San Diego

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Wisconsin

GOLF

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NBC — From San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Florida

NHLN — Colorado at Winnipeg

_____

Sunday, Jan. 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

2 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Michigan

4 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Penn St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — UAB at FAU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Stanford

ESPNU — Richmond at Davidson

PEACOCK — Indiana at Iowa

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Southern Cal

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, First Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Osceola at Wisconsin

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Detroit

_____

