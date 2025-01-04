Sonny Wilson scores 20 and Toledo beats Western Michigan 76-70

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sonny Wilson scored 20 points as Toledo beat Western Michigan 76-70 in a Mid-American Conference opener…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sonny Wilson scored 20 points as Toledo beat Western Michigan 76-70 in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Wilson had seven rebounds and five assists for the Rockets (7-6, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Sam Lewis scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Andre Lorentsson shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Broncos (3-10, 0-1) were led in scoring by Chansey Willis Jr., who finished with 21 points and seven assists. Western Michigan also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Javaughn Hannah. Owen Lobsinger also had 11 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. The loss is the sixth straight for the Broncos.

Wilson scored 11 points in the first half for Toledo, who led 35-33 at halftime. Toledo turned a one-point second-half lead into an eight-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 52-44 lead with 9:45 left in the half. Lewis scored 10 second-half points in the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.