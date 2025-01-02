Sofilkanich leads Bucknell against Lehigh after 20-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-3) at Bucknell Bison (5-6) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Lehigh after…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-3) at Bucknell Bison (5-6)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Lehigh after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 76-71 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Bison are 4-1 in home games. Bucknell gives up 60.9 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 3-3 in road games. Lehigh is the leader in the Patriot scoring 11.8 fast break points per game.

Bucknell scores 59.7 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 56.8 Lehigh gives up. Lehigh has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

The Bison and Mountain Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofilkanich is averaging 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Bison.

Maddie Albrecht is shooting 51.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Mountain Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.