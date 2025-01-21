Saint Joseph’s beats Davidson 78-61

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Xzayvier Brown’s 20 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Davidson 78-61 on Tuesday night. Brown also had…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Xzayvier Brown’s 20 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Davidson 78-61 on Tuesday night.

Brown also had six assists for the Hawks (12-7, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Erik Reynolds II shot 6 for 14, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Rasheer Fleming had 12 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

The Wildcats (12-7, 2-4) were led in scoring by Reed Bailey, who finished with 25 points. Zach Laput added 10 points and six rebounds.

Saint Joseph’s led 43-27 at halftime, with Fleming racking up 12 points. Saint Joseph’s extended its lead to 54-37 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Reynolds scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

Saint Joseph’s next game is Friday against Dayton on the road. Davidson visits Richmond on Saturday.

