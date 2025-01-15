Rucker and Army take down Lafayette 70-68

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker made a game-winning jump shot as time expired and racked up 29 total…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker made a game-winning jump shot as time expired and racked up 29 total points to lead Army past Lafayette 70-68 on Wednesday night.

Rucker went 12 of 18 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Black Knights (9-8, 3-2 Patriot League). Ryan Curry scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Josh Scovens shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

Justin Vander Baan led the Leopards (7-11, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and five blocks. Caleb Williams added 13 points for Lafayette. Alex Chaikin finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Rucker scored eight points in the first half and Army went into halftime trailing 35-26. Rucker led Army with 21 points in the second half.

Both teams next play Saturday. Army hosts Boston University and Lafayette plays Colgate at home.

