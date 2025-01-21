Riley, East Carolina defeat Tulsa 85-76 in OT

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Joran Riley scored 27 points, including seven in overtime, as East Carolina defeated Tulsa 85-76 on…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Joran Riley scored 27 points, including seven in overtime, as East Carolina defeated Tulsa 85-76 on Tuesday night.

Riley had seven rebounds for the Pirates (11-9, 3-4 American Athletic Conference). RJ Felton added 24 points while shooting 8 for 18 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds and five assists.

The Golden Hurricane (8-11, 2-4) were led in scoring by Dwon Odom, who finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jared Garcia and Isaiah Barnes each had 15 points.

Woodard scored nine points in the first half and East Carolina went into halftime trailing 40-33. East Carolina went on a 14-2 run to give them the lead at 58-55 with 8:08 left. Riley scored 14 second-half points.

East Carolina plays Saturday against South Florida at home. Tulsa hosts Wichita State on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

