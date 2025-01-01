Rice’s double-double helps No. 1 UCLA beat Michigan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 1 UCLA…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 1 UCLA defeated 24th-ranked Michigan 86-70 on Wednesday to complete a sweep of its first Big Ten homestand.

Rice had 10 assists and Lauren Betts had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Bruins (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten), who led the entire game.

Syla Swords led the Wolverines with a career-high 30 points in her return. The standout freshman from Canada didn’t play in a loss at No. 4 USC because of a lower left leg injury she sustained on Dec. 20 against Akron.

Londynn Jones added 13 points, hitting three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth for the Bruins

NO. 4 SOUTHERN CAL 75, NEBRASKA 55

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juju Watkins scored 26 points to lead No. 4 USC to a win over Nebraska for the Trojans’ ninth straight victory.

The streak has come after the team’s lone loss of the season to Notre Dame.

USC (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten) has started conference play with three wins for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Nebraska (10-4, 1-2) has lost three in a row after a five-game winning streak. Logan Nissley had a team-high 14 points for Nebraska.

NO. 7 UCONN 77, MARQUETTE 45

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sarah Strong scored 15 points and KK Arnold added 13 points and six assists as No. 7 UConn cruised past Marquette.

Paige Bueckers had 12 points and Jana El Alfay chipped in with 10 for the Huskies (12-2, 3-0 Big East), who handed the Golden Eagles their first home loss of the season in front of a capacity crowd at the Al McGuire Center. The Huskies held Marquette to a season low in points.

Skylar Forbes had 20 points for Marquette (9-4, 1-1).

UConn’s pressure defense forced 21 Marquette turnovers.

NO. 11 TCU 63, COLORADO 50

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Leith and Sedona Prince both scored 14 points and No. 11 TCU defeated Colorado.

The Horned Frogs (14-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) held the Buffaloes (10-3, 1-1) to 35% shooting and 17 turnovers.

Prince also grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double since late November and had three blocks, the 25th game of her career with three or more blocks. TCU has won 14-straight home games, one shy of matching its record from 2003-04.

Jade Masogayo scored 14 points for Colorado but was one of two starters to foul out.

NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 74, HOUSTON 55

HOUSTON (AP) — Temira Poindexter scored eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter when No. 12 Kansas State used a 21-0 run to defeat Houston.

Ayoka Lee and Jaelyn Glenn combined to shoot 13 of 18 and also scored 15 points each for the Wildcats (14-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference), who have won nine straight. Serena Sundell added 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Houston’s Summer Bostock closed the third quarter with a three-point play to tie the game at 51 and Eylia Love gave the Cougars their only lead when she made a free throw a minute into the fourth quarter.

Poindexter scored the next five points to kickstart the closing run. She also contributed a 3-pointer and Lee had a three-point play and five points.

Houston missed their first 13 shots of the fourth quarter and went scoreless for seven minutes between Love’s free throw and another free throw from Peyton McFarland with 1:58 to go. The Cougars went 1 of 16 from the field and were outrebounded 17-5 in the fourth.

Love scored 16 points and Laila Blair 12 for Houston (4-9, 0-2).

NO. 18 WEST VIRGINIA, UCF 58

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 21 of her season-high 31 points in a dominating first half and No. 18 West Virginia coasted to a win over UCF.

Quinerly scored 17 points in the first quarter as the Mountaineers raced to a 17-10 lead. West Virginia forced 11 turnovers and shot 11 of 18 with four 3-pointers. Quinerly, who made 6 of 8 shots, scored eight points in a closing 17-1 run.

The Knights missed their last five shots of the first quarter and their first four of the second and after a basket missed their next seven shots. The Mountaineers had a 14-point run with the first eight by Sydney Shaw, who started it with two 3-pointers. She had 10 in the run.

Shaw hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for West Virginia (11-2, 1-1 Big 12 Conference). Jordan Harrison added 12 points.

Khyala Ngodu had 14 points to lead the Knights (7-5, 0-2). Kaitlin Peterson added 13 points, Nevaeh Brown added 12 and Emely Rodriguez 11.

NO. 21 MICHIGAN STATE 77, PURDUE 59

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jocelyn Tate scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Julia Ayrault also had a double-double and No. 21 Michigan State dominated the first half for a win over Purdue.

Ayrault had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten Conference), who had 18 steals and scored 23 points off 25 turnovers. Ines Sotelo added 16 points and Grace VanSlooten had 13 with three blocks. All eight players had at least one steal.

Destini Lombard and Lana McCarthy both scored 10 points for the Boilermakers (7-7, 0-3).

Tate had 13 points and Sotelo 11 at halftime as the Spartans took a 48-21 lead.

Sotelo made all four of her shots for nine points in the first quarter as the Spartans hit four 3-pointers and 6 of 9 free throws to take a 30-18 lead. Then they outscored the Boilermakers 18-3 in the second quarter, scoring the last 16 points with Tate getting 10.

MSU shot 50% with six 3-pointers in the second quarter, while Purdue was 1 of 12 with eight turnovers. Tate scored eight points with a pair of 3-pointers during the game-breaking surge.

The Boilermakers outscored Michigan State 38-29 in the second half, getting as close as 15 with three minutes to play in the game. Purdue shot 47% after the break with just seven turnovers while the Spartans shot 34%, going 1 of 16 behind the arc.

NO. 23 IOWA 80, PENN STATE 68

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Taylor McCabe scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers, Hannah Stuelke had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and No. 23 Iowa beat Penn State despite Gabby Elliott ’s 32-point performance.

Iowa (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hast won 11 straight against Penn State (9-5, 0-3).

Iowa led 38-36 at halftime and it was tied at 55-all after three quarters before the Hawkeyes pulled away in the fourth by making six straight shots — and nine of their last 12. The Hawkeyes shot 65% from the field in the fourth quarter, making 11 of 17 shots.

Elliott scored 11 of Penn State’s 13 fourth-quarter points and finished 12 of 22 from the floor, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Her teammates went 1 of 6 from the field in the fourth with six turnovers.

Addison O’Grady added 16 points and Lucy Olsen had 11 points and five assists for Iowa.

Gracie Merkle had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Jayla Oden scored 10 for Penn State, which has lost five of its last six. The Nittany Lions twice led by 10 points in the first quarter as Iowa shot just 37%.

