Ransom, Georgetown Hoyas host the St. John’s Red Storm

St. John’s Red Storm (11-7, 1-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-9, 2-5 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes Georgetown and St. John’s will play on Wednesday.

The Hoyas are 4-3 on their home court. Georgetown ranks fourth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Ariel Jenkins leads the Hoyas with 10.2 boards.

The Red Storm are 1-6 in conference matchups. St. John’s is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgetown averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.7 per game St. John’s allows. St. John’s has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Red Storm meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Rivera is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 12.9 points. Kelsey Ransom is shooting 38.0% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

Lashae Dwyer is averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 steals for the Red Storm. Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

