Purdue Fort Wayne wins 90-81 against Youngstown State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Jackson’s 25 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Youngstown State 90-81 on Saturday night.

Jackson also contributed five rebounds and seven assists for the Mastodons (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League). Chandler Cuthrell scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 17 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Rasheed Bello had 17 points and shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the foul line.

Cris Carroll led the Penguins (10-6, 5-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Nico Galette added 14 points and six rebounds for Youngstown State. EJ Farmer also had 12 points. The loss snapped the Penguins’ eight-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

