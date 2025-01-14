Providence visits Creighton following Joseph’s 28-point showing

Providence Friars (9-8, 3-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-6, 3-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Providence Friars (9-8, 3-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-6, 3-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -9; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits Creighton after Bensley Joseph scored 28 points in Providence’s 91-85 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bluejays have gone 8-1 at home. Creighton is second in the Big East in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays with 8.1 boards.

The Friars are 3-3 in Big East play. Providence ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Creighton averages 75.4 points, 7.0 more per game than the 68.4 Providence gives up. Providence averages 72.1 points per game, 1.2 more than the 70.9 Creighton allows.

The Bluejays and Friars match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is averaging 17.1 points and 6.6 assists for the Bluejays.

Jayden Pierre is averaging 13.5 points for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

