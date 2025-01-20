Princeton wins 71-67 over Columbia

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Pierce’s 21 points helped Princeton defeat Columbia 71-67 on Monday to extend the winning streak…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Pierce’s 21 points helped Princeton defeat Columbia 71-67 on Monday to extend the winning streak to seven games.

Pierce added nine rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (14-4, 3-0 Ivy League). Xaivian Lee added 19 points while going 8 of 26 (3 for 13 from 3-point range) while he also had nine rebounds and nine assists. Blake Peters shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa finished with 15 points and two steals for the Lions (11-5, 0-3). Columbia also got 13 points and six rebounds from Blair Thompson. Avery Brown had 10 points and four assists.

Both teams play Saturday. Princeton hosts Cornell and Columbia plays Pennsylvania on the road.

