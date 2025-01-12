Prairie View A&M faces UAPB on 7-game road slide

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-9, 0-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-10, 0-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 4…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-9, 0-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-10, 0-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M will attempt to end its seven-game road losing streak when the Panthers face UAPB.

The Golden Lions are 2-1 in home games. UAPB is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 0-3 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaci Chairs averaging 3.5.

UAPB is shooting 31.4% from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UAPB allows.

The Golden Lions and Panthers match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailah Pelly is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 7.9 points.

Crystal Schultz is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 48.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 30.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 55.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.