Prairie View A&M earns 74-65 win over Mississippi Valley State

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Tanahj Pettway’s 22 points helped Prairie View A&M defeat Mississippi Valley State 74-65 on Saturday night.

Pettway also contributed seven rebounds for the Panthers (3-13, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Marcel Bryant added 18 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had seven rebounds. Jordan Tillmon shot 7 for 16, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.

Alvin Stredic Jr. led the way for the Delta Devils (2-14, 0-3) with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jair Horton added 17 points for Mississippi Valley State. Donovan Sanders had 10 points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Delta Devils.

These two teams both play Monday. Prairie View A&M visits UAPB and Mississippi Valley State hosts Texas Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

