Polite’s game-winner leads UNC Greensboro over Wofford 68-66

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ronald Polite scored 16 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining, and UNC Greensboro…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ronald Polite scored 16 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining, and UNC Greensboro beat Wofford 68-66 on Wednesday in a Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Polite shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (8-6). Demetrius Davis shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Kenyon Giles shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Terriers (6-8) were led in scoring by Corey Tripp, who finished with 17 points and five assists. Kyler Filewich added 13 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Justin Bailey also recorded 10 points.

Donovan Atwell scored five points in the first half and UNC Greensboro went into the break trailing 28-21. Davis led UNC Greensboro with 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.