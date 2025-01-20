Pennsylvania defeats Harvard 82-67

BOSTON (AP) — Ethan Roberts’ 21 points helped Pennsylvania defeat Harvard 82-67 on Monday. Roberts shot 7 of 14 from…

BOSTON (AP) — Ethan Roberts’ 21 points helped Pennsylvania defeat Harvard 82-67 on Monday.

Roberts shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Quakers (5-11, 1-2 Ivy League). Sam Brown scored 19 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Nick Spinoso had 14 points and finished 7 of 11 from the floor.

Harvard (6-10, 1-2) was led by Chandler Pigge, who posted 15 points and two steals. Austin Hunt added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Harvard. Robert Hinton finished with 13 points.

Pennsylvania hosts Columbia on Saturday, while Harvard visits Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

