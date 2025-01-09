Panoam’s 28 lead North Dakota over Denver 95-70

DENVER (AP) — Mier Panoam scored 28 points as North Dakota beat Denver 95-70 on Thursday night. Panoam also contributed…

DENVER (AP) — Mier Panoam scored 28 points as North Dakota beat Denver 95-70 on Thursday night.

Panoam also contributed seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (7-11, 1-2 Summit League). Amar Kuljuhovic scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Zach Kraft had 10 points and shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Josh Lee led the way for the Pioneers (6-12, 0-3) with 12 points. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah added 11 points for Denver. Sebastian Akins finished with 11 points. The loss was the Pioneers’ sixth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.