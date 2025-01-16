Otis Frazier III, Ahamad Bynum rally UTEP to 72-70 victory over Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Otis Frazier III led UTEP with 14 points and Ahamad Bynum hit the game-winning jump shot…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Otis Frazier III led UTEP with 14 points and Ahamad Bynum hit the game-winning jump shot with three seconds remaining as the Miners knocked off Liberty 72-70 on Thursday night.

Frazier also contributed six rebounds for the Miners (13-4, 3-1 Conference USA). Bynum shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Corey Camper Jr. went 5 of 15 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

The Flames (14-4, 2-3) were led by Taelon Peter, who posted 20 points and six rebounds. Kaden Metheny added 17 points and Owen Aquino totaled nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.

UTEP went into halftime tied with Liberty 31-31. Devon Barnes scored nine points in the half. Bynum led UTEP with 10 points in the second half, including the winner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

