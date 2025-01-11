Oklahoma State upsets No. 17 West Virginia 64-57

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Stailee Heard scored 18 points and Oklahoma State made the clutch plays down the stretch to…

The Cowgirls were sitting on a 6-57 lead when they missed a 3-pointer put Heard snagged the rebound and scored on a putback. As the Mountaineers attacked the basket on the other end, Tenin Magassa came up with a big block.

When West Virginia missed its last three shots in the final 30 seconds of the game Alexia Smith grabbed teh rebounds and she contributed the final points from the foul line with 11.4 seconds left.

Anna Gret Asi added 12 points and Micah Gray 11 for the Cowgirls (14-2, 4-1 Big 12 Conference), who are off to their best start since going 17-1 in 2013-14. Smith had 12 rebounds and Magass had five blocks.

Kylee Blacksten scored 16 points to lead West Virginia (13-3, 3-2) but only had three after the first quarter. JJ Quinerly added 10, nine below her average.

NO. 7 UCONN 73, GEORGETOWN 55

WASHINGTON (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 21 points in her homecoming and No. 7 UConn beat Georgetown.

The redshirt junior, who grew up 15 minutes from Georgetown’s campus, hit five 3-pointers and was 8-for-13 from the field.

Sarah Strong added 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists for UConn (15-2, 6-0 Big East).

Khadee Hession had 14 of her 22 points in the first half for Georgetown (8-8, 1-4).

The Hoyas got off to a hot start, leading by eight in the first quarter before Fudd and the Huskies got going.

NO. 8 MARYLAND 83, WISCONSIN 68

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bri McDaniel and Shyanne Sellers each had 21 points as eighth-ranked Maryand bounced back from its first loss with a victory over Wisconsin.

Kaylene Smikle added 18 points and Christina Dalce 15 for the Terps, who lost 79-74 at home to No. 4 USC on Wednesday.

Sarah Williams had 24 points and Lily Krahn 16 for Wisconsin (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten), which is 0-14 all-time against the Terps.

Williams’ layin to open the fourth quarter tued the game at 62, but Maryland answered with a 17-2 run, pushing the lead to 79-64 on Smikle’s putback with 3:26 left.

The Terps forced six turnovers during the decisive stretch and the Badgers hit just one of seven shots. Maryland made 8 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter.

Maryland erased a 53-49 deficit with a nine-point run, going in front 58-53 on Sellers driving layup with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.

NO. 11 TCU 69, TEXAS TECH 43

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Sedona Prince added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 11 TCU won at Texas Tech for the first time in six years.

Van Lith shot 7 of 14 from the floor, 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and had seven assists. Prince was 10-of-15 shooting and Madison Conner made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for TCU (17-1, 5-0 Big 12).

Bailey Maupin scored 23 points on 6-of-25 shooting from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and had eight rebounds to lead Texas Tech (12-6, 1-4), which has lost four straight.

Van Lith scored 10 of TCU’s 16 points in the second quarter while Texas Tech was held to just five points on 2-of-14 shooting and the Horned Frogs built a 33-21 halftime advantage. The Lady Raiders kept pace in the third quarter but shot just 1 of 13 and were outscored 16-4 in the fourth.

NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 92, BYU 65

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Temira Poindexter scored 24 points and No. 12 Kansas State beat BYU for its 12th straight win.

Poindexter made five 3-pointers and finished 9-of-14 shooting overall. Ayoka Lee added 19 points and Serena Sundell scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Kansas State (17-1, 5-0 Big 12).

K-State has opened 17-1 for the second consecutive season.

Delaney Gibb had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead BYU (10-6, 1-4). Emma Calvert added 13 points and Heather Hamson scored 11.

Poindexter scored 14 points as K-State outpaced BYU 27-12 in the second quarter for a 50-32 advantage at the break. Sundell scored five points during a 10-0 run to end the third and the Wildcats had a 33-point lead heading into the fourth.

NO. 22 UTAH 69, HOUSTON 42

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Maye Toure scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 22 Utah pulled away in the second half for a win over Houston.

Gianna Kneepkens added 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Utes (13-3, 4-1 Big 12 Conference). Maty Wilke scored 11 points.

Laila Blair scored 16 points for Houston (4-12, 0-5), which has lost five straight.

Utah dominated the boards 56-26 and turned 19 offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points while outscoring the Cougars 48-12 in the paint.

Toure scored the first five points of the game and the Utes never trailed. Their lead reached double figures when Kneepkens hit a 3-pointer with three minutes left in the third quarter for a 44-34 lead. Toure added a free throw to cap an 8-0 run that made it 45-34 entering the fourth.

Houston got a free throw nine seconds into the fourth quarter and then the Utes reeled off 13 straight points. They outscored the Cougars 24-8 in the period.

NO. 25 MICHIGAN 87, PURDUE 60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Mila Holloway scored 21 points, Olivia Olson added 18 and No. 25 Michigan coasted past Purdue to end a three-game losing streak.

Jordan Hobbs added 10 points for the Wolverines (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten), who lost their previous three games to Top 10 teams. Olson had seven rebounds and Holloway had four steals.

Rashunda Jones scored 11 points and Kendal Puryear 10 for the Boilermakers (7-9, 0-5), who lost their fourth straight.

Michigan hit 8 of 13 shots and Purdue was 5 of 16, leading to a 26-16 Wolverine lead after one quarter.

Olson had five points and Syla Swords four in an 11-0 run started by Yulia Grabovskaia’s jumper that gave Michigan a 43-23 lead. It was 48-27 at the break as Purdue shot just 29% with 10 turnovers.

