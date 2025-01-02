No. 8 Maryland improves to 13-0 with a 78-61 victory over Rutgers; Iowa and USC up next for Terps

Shyanne Sellers scored 22 points and Allie Kubek added 17 to help No. 8 Maryland stay unbeaten with a 78-61 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night.

Kaylene Smikle scored 13 points for the Terrapins (13-0, 3-0 Big Ten), who led by 18 at halftime and weren’t threatened after that. Destiny Adams led the Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3) with 15 points before fouling out with 7:47 remaining.

Rutgers turned the ball over 24 times.

Kiyomi McMiller scored all 14 of her points in the first half, including a shot from just inside halfcourt that beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter. Rutgers still trailed 19-13 after one.

Takeaways

Rutgers: This series has been one-sided of late, with the Scarlet Knights dropping their last 10 games against Maryland. This also equaled their most lopsided defeat of the season, matching a 66-49 loss to Princeton in November.

Maryland: The Terps made this victory easy after narrowly escaping against Michigan State last weekend. Now the schedule toughens again with games against Iowa and Southern California coming up.

Key moment

Maryland led 21-18 before going on an 11-0 run that gave the Terps a comfortable lead they never relinquished.

Key stats

Maryland entered the game averaging nearly 24 free throw attempts per game, but was making just 72% of them. On Thursday, the Terps took better advantage of those opportunities, going 27 for 32.

Up next

Maryland plays at No. 23 Iowa on Sunday night. Rutgers hosts No. 4 USC on Sunday night.

