No. 14 UConn hosts Creighton after Ashworth’s 20-point outing

Creighton Bluejays (11-6, 4-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-4, 5-1 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Creighton Bluejays (11-6, 4-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-4, 5-1 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits No. 14 UConn after Steven Ashworth scored 20 points in Creighton’s 84-64 victory against the Providence Friars.

The Huskies have gone 8-0 in home games. UConn is eighth in the Big East with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed, Jr. averaging 5.1.

The Bluejays are 4-2 in conference games. Creighton is the Big East leader with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 5.8.

UConn makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Creighton averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UConn gives up.

The Huskies and Bluejays match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Huskies.

Ashworth averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

