No. 12 Ohio State rallies to upset No. 8 Maryland 74-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge had 20 points and eight rebounds and No. 12 Ohio State rallied from a 15-point deficit in a 74-66 victory over No. 8 Maryland on Thursday night.

Cotie McMahon added 14 points and five rebounds for the Buckeyes (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten). Taylor Thierry had 13 points and five rebounds and Kennedy Cambridge finished with a season-high 12 points and four steals.

Maryland led 29-14 with eight minutes left in the first half. But Ohio State cut that lead to seven by halftime and then went on a 24-4 run over an eight-minute stretch in the second half.

Kaylene Smikle had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists for Maryland (16-3, 6-2). Saylor Poffenbarger added 13 points, Allie Kubek had 12 points and nine rebounds, Sarah Te-Biasu scored 11 points and Christina Dalce finished with 10 points and 18 rebounds.

NO. 1 UCLA 84, RUTGERS 66

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 25 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks to help No. 1 UCLA beat Rutgers.

The 6-foot-7 Betts now has 21 blocks over her last three games for UCLA (19-0, 7-0 Big Ten).

This was the first time Rutgers faced the No. 1 team in the country since 2014, when the Scarlet Knights played UConn twice in the American Athletic Conference.

The Scarlet Knights hung around for about 12 minutes before the Bruins asserted themselves behind Betts to go up 45-29 at the half. Rutgers never got closer than 14 in the second half.

Destiny Adams led Rutgers (8-12, 0-9) with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

NO. 3 NOTRE DAME 89, BOSTON COLLEGE 63

BOSTON (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points and Olivia Miles added 16 to lead No. 3 Notre Dame to a victory over Boston College and help the Fighting Irish earn their 12th straight win.

Sonia Citron added nine points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Irish (17-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have not lost since dropping back-to-back games against TCU and Utah in the Cayman Islands Classic over Thanksgiving weekend.

T’yana Todd scored 18 and Andrea Daley had nine rebounds for Boston College (12-9, 3-5), which had its two-game winning streak halted.

There were six lead changes and three ties in the first quarter, and BC went into the break with an 18-17 lead. The Irish made the first two baskets of the second to take the lead for good.

NO. 7 TEXAS 80, NO. 17 TENNESSEE 76

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 26 points, including the go-ahead basket with 27 seconds left, and No. 7 Texas beat No. 17 Tennessee.

Tennessee was without coach Kim Caldwell, who gave birth this week to a son and did not make the trip. Assistant Jenna Burdette will serve as acting head coach until Caldwell returns.

After Booker scored, Tennessee’s Zee Spearman missed a 3-point attempt with 7 seconds left, and Rori Harmon sealed the victory for Texas with two free throws.

Taylor Jones had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Texas (19-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won 17 straight at home dating back to late January 2024.

Ruby Whitehorn led Tennessee (15-4, 3-4) with 21 points. Spearman scored 14.

TEXAS A&M 61, NO. 11 KENTUCKY 55

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aicha Coulibaly scored 21 points, Sole Williams and Erica Moon had their only baskets in a late 11-1 run and Texas A&M beat No. 11 Kentucky.

Williams also had four free throws in the last 32 seconds for the Aggies (10-8, 3-3 Southeastern Conference). Lauren Ware had 10 points and four blocks, two in the last two minutes. Coulibaly also had a block in the last minute.

Dazia Lawrence converted a three-point play for a 51-50 Kentucky lead midway through the fourth quarter. But that was the last basket for the Wildcats. Sahara Jones had a putback to put the Aggies back on top with four minutes to go. Williams drilled a 3-pointer a minute later and Moon scored for a 57-52 lead.

Ware then had blocks on the next two Kentucky possessions before the Wildcat drought ended on a free throw by Georgia Amoore at 47 seconds. Williams then had her free throws. Kentucky, which missed its last six field goal attempts, had two late free throws.

Teonni Key scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Wildcats (16-2, 5-1), who had their nine-game winning streak snapped. Amoore added 15 points but was 5-of-18 shooting, including missing all eight 3-pointers. Kentucky was 1 of 18 behind the arc.

NO. 13 NORTH CAROLINA 76, WAKE FOREST 51

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers and No. 13 North Carolina extended its winning streak to five straight with a victory over Wake Forest.

North Carolina (18-3, 6-2 ACC) is off to its best start under coach Courtney Banghart and best overall since the 2012-13 team started 23-3.

North Carolina raced to a 22-6 lead in the first quarter after closing on a 20-1 run. But Wake Forest battled back in the second when Alyssa Andrews and Raegyn Conley combined to make three straight 3-pointers to begin a 15-2 run that ended in a 24-21 deficit.

Donarski’s fifth 3-ponter with 5:09 left in the third quarter gave North Carolina a double-digit lead for good at 46-35. Wake Forest got within 10 points early in the fourth before Grace Townsend made a 3-pointer to make it 55-42.

Donarski made five-plus 3-pointers for the third straight game.

Townsend finished with 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting for North Carolina, which improved to 34-4 against Wake Forest at home and 69-18 overall. Lanie Grant added 10 points.

North Carolina scored 26 points off 24 Wake Forest turnovers.

Rylie Theuerkauf led Wake Forest (7-12, 0-8) with 19 points. Malaya Cowles scored 10.

NO. 14 DUKE 81, SMU 46

DALLAS (AP) — Toby Fournier scored 24 points and Ashlon Jackson added 17 as No. 14 Duke coasted to a win over SMU.

Oluchi Okananwa added 12 points and Taina Mair had 11 for the Blue Devils (16-4, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won four straight. Jadyn Donovan had 10 rebounds as Duke had a 45-32 advantage on the boards.

Nya Robertson had 10 points for the Mustangs (10-10, 2-7).

Duke, which is holding teams to 59 points on 39% shooting, clamped down on defense after getting out of the first quarter with a 24-21 lead. The Mustangs had 22 points total in three quarters until Kylie Marshall hit a 3-pointer with less than 20 seconds to go. That gave SMU 12 points after quarters of four and nine points.

The Blue Devils held SMU to 1-of-13 shooting in the second quarter and took a 46-25 lead at the half. In the third quarter it was 3-of-11 shooting for the Mustangs and Duke had a 24-9 scoring difference for a 70-34 lead.

NO. 18 GEORGIA TECH 75, VIRGINIA 62

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman Dani Carnegie scored a season-high 29 points, Kayla Blackshear and Tonie Morgan each had a double-double, and No. 18 Georgia Tech scored the final 11 points of a 75-62 victory over Virginia on Thursday night.

Georgia Tech (17-3, 5-3 ACC) won in Charlottesville for the first time since 2015, having dropped the last three meetings in John Paul Jones Arena.

Georgia Tech scored the final 15 points of the first quarter to take a 21-6 lead and it was 36-24 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 20 points in the second quarter.

But Breona Hurd and Kymora Johnson combined to score 15 of Virginia’s (11-9, 3-5) 18 fourth-quarter points to get within 64-62 with 3:26 remaining. The Cavaliers missed their next six shots and Morgan ended Georgia Tech’s three-minute field-goal drought.

NO. 20 NC STATE 74, SYRACUSE 66

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Zoe Brooks had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Madison Hayes added 18 points and nine boards, and No. 20 NC State closed on an 11-0 run to beat Syracuse.

Brooks made a jumper from the free-throw line with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter to give NC State its first lead, 63-62, since it was 4-2.

Aziaha James added a runner in the lane with 59.2 seconds left for a 69-66 lead. Syracuse had two chances at the other end before Saniya Rivers grabbed a defensive rebound and made 1 of 2 free throws for a four-point lead at 27.6.

Syracuse coach Felisha Legette-Jack was called for a technical foul with 14.3 seconds left and NC State made 4 of 6 free throws to seal it.

The Orange made just 2 of 15 shots to close the game.

James finished with 14 points for NC State (15-4, 7-1 ACC), which has won 11 of its last 12 games.

Sophie Burrows had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Georgia Woolley scored 15 points for Syracuse (7-12, 1-7), which has lost nine straight in the series. Kyra Wood had 14 points and nine boards.

NO. 22 CALIFORNIA 75, STANFORD 72

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kayla Williams scored 18 points, Ioanna Krimili added 17 and No. 22 California held on to beat Stanford for the Golden Bears’ first season sweep of the Cardinal in 39 years.

Krimili’s basket to open the fourth quarter had the Golden Bears up 15 but Stanford scored the next 10 to cut the deficit to 58-53 with 5 1/2 minutes to go. Nunu Agara had consecutive 3s to cut it to 73-71 with 46.3 seconds left.

Krimili made a driving layup with 18.7 seconds left to make it 75-71. Agara was fouled with 13.8 seconds to go, made the first free throw, missed the second and grabbed the loose rebound. She missed a 3 but Chloe Clardy got the rebound at 4.8 seconds but after a timeout Stanford could not get off a last shot.

Marta Suarez scored 13 points for Cal (18-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which hadn’t won at Stanford in 10 years. The Bears, who had lost 12 straight in the series, won the first meeting by 20 after hitting a program-record 18 3-pointers.

Clardy had a career-high 22 points for Stanford (10-9, 2-6) and Agara added 19. The Cardinal lead the series 81-23 and had won 12 straight coming into the season.

