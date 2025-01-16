Nelson scores 25 as Utah Valley defeats UT Arlington 85-83 in OT on Holcombe buzzer beater

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trevan Leonhardt found Jackson Holcombe for a buzzer-beating fastbreak layup and Dominick Nelson scored 25 points…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trevan Leonhardt found Jackson Holcombe for a buzzer-beating fastbreak layup and Dominick Nelson scored 25 points as Utah Valley beat UT Arlington 85-83 in overtime on Thursday night.

After Raysean Seamster had a puback for the Mavericks to tie the game at 83 with less than six seconds to go, Leonhardt raced down court before dishing to Leonhardt cutting to the basket for the layup.

Nelson, who had two free throws with four seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 72, had five assists for the Wolverines (12-6, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Toolson added 22 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 9 from the line while they also had three steals. Holcombe finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds. The Wolverines picked up their seventh straight victory.

Jaden Wells finished with 25 points for the Mavericks (7-11, 0-4). Lance Ware added 14 points and 11 rebounds for UT Arlington. Darius Burford also had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Utah Valley next plays Saturday against Utah Tech at home, and UT Arlington will host Seattle U on Thursday.

