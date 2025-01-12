Live Radio
Mount St. Mary’s wins 73-71 against Sacred Heart

The Associated Press

January 12, 2025, 4:22 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dola Adebayo had 15 points in Mount St. Mary’s 73-71 victory over Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Adebayo added seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-5, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Carmelo Pacheco scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Xavier Lipscomb shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Tanner Thomas finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Pioneers (6-10, 2-3). Griffin Barrouk added 15 points for Sacred Heart. Bryce Johnson had 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

