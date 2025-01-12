Mount St. Mary’s wins 73-71 against Sacred Heart

Dola Adebayo had 15 points in Mount St. Mary's 73-71 victory over Sacred Heart on Sunday.

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dola Adebayo had 15 points in Mount St. Mary’s 73-71 victory over Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Adebayo added seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-5, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Carmelo Pacheco scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Xavier Lipscomb shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Tanner Thomas finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Pioneers (6-10, 2-3). Griffin Barrouk added 15 points for Sacred Heart. Bryce Johnson had 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

