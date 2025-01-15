Mouganda scores 23, including winning 3-pointer, as Bowie State knocks off Howard 76-73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Warren Mouganda scored 23 points and his 3-pointer with two second remaining lifted Division II Bowie State…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Warren Mouganda scored 23 points and his 3-pointer with two second remaining lifted Division II Bowie State to a 76-73 victory over Howard on Wednesday night.

Mouganda had eight rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs. Victory Naboya shot 6 of 8 from the field to add 12 points. Justin Morrisey went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Bison (8-10, 3-0) were led in scoring by Cameron Shockley-Okeke, who finished with 26 points and eight rebounds. Howard also got 19 points and eight rebounds from Blake Harper. Marcus Dockery had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.