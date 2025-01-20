Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Milton Matthews scores 23…

Milton Matthews scores 23 as Florida A&M deals Mississippi Valley State 10th straight loss, 83-53

The Associated Press

January 20, 2025, 10:01 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Milton Matthews scored 23 points and Florida A&M handed Mississippi Valley State its 10th straight loss, 83-53 on Monday night.

Matthews added five rebounds and three steals for the Rattlers (5-11, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Sterling Young had 17 points and Shaqir O’Neal scored 10.

Arthur Tate led the way for the Delta Devils (2-17, 0-6) with 17 points. Kendal Parker had 11 points and Raeshun McGregory scored eight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up