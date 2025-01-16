Miles’ 22 lead North Florida over Central Arkansas 92-80

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jasai Miles scored 22 points as North Florida beat Central Arkansas 92-80 on Thursday night. Miles…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jasai Miles scored 22 points as North Florida beat Central Arkansas 92-80 on Thursday night.

Miles also added nine rebounds for the Ospreys (9-9, 2-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Nate Lliteras scored 19 points while going 7 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Oscar Berry went 7 of 9 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 19 points.

Layne Taylor led the way for the Bears (5-13, 1-4) with 19 points, four assists and two steals. Elias Cato added 15 points and six rebounds for Central Arkansas. Brayden Fagbemi also recorded 12 points and two steals.

Both teams play again on Saturday. North Florida hosts North Alabama and Central Arkansas travels to play Jacksonville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

