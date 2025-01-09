Middle Tennessee defeats Kennesaw State 84-79

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jestin Porter had 27 points in Middle Tennessee’s 84-79 victory against Kennesaw State on Thursday night.…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jestin Porter had 27 points in Middle Tennessee’s 84-79 victory against Kennesaw State on Thursday night.

Porter shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Blue Raiders (11-5, 2-1 Conference USA). Essam Mostafa scored 22 points and added nine rebounds.

Adrian Wooley led the way for the Owls (9-6, 1-1) with 24 points and six rebounds. Andre Weir and Simeon Cottle each recorded 14 points.

Middle Tennessee went on a 13-3 run to make it a 56-44 lead with 15:59 left. Porter scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

