Mayes leads Abilene Christian against Tarleton State after 24-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-6, 2-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-9, 2-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Tarleton State after Meredith Mayes scored 24 points in Abilene Christian’s 71-55 win over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Texans are 8-2 in home games. Tarleton State is the leader in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.7 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in WAC play. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC with 15.5 assists per game led by Bella Earle averaging 4.0.

Tarleton State scores 61.8 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 58.4 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 15.6 more points per game (73.3) than Tarleton State gives up to opponents (57.7).

The Texans and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niki Van Wyk is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 5.5 points. Arieona Rosborough is averaging 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Payton Hull is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wildcats. Earle is averaging 15.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

